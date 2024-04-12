UP woman tortures 10-year-old daughter to cover up rape by male friend; both arrested

In a case of sickening crime, a man allegedly repeatedly raped his widowed woman friend’s 10-year-old daughter and also allegedly physically abused her teenage son, creating a miserable situation that forced the children to flee their home.

Both the man and his woman friend have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, which borders the Indian capital.

Girl flees

The horrific torture was uncovered when the girl child, unable to put up with the alleged sexual abuse, ran away from her home on January 20 and was found on the streets of Delhi. Her medical examination revealed she had been raped, police officials said.

Pathetic story

The girl confessed to stunned officials that her father had died four years ago and her mother developed a relationship with a man, identified as Raju, a resident of Delhi.

The man allegedly repeatedly raped her in connivance with her mother. The mother also allegedly tortured her and threatened to push her into prostitution. The man also allegedly sexually abused the girl's 13-year-old brother.

The arrests

The girl said she ran away after learning that her mother had been involved in prostitution since her father's death.

The child's mother and her friend have been arrested, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni) Bhaskar Sharma.

He said the girl’s mother did not file a missing complaint even after she went missing on January 20.