UP woman and lover hire contract killer for Rs 2 lakh to murder husband

A UP woman, Pragati Yadav and her lover, who had hired a contract killer to kill her husband Dilip Yadav just two weeks after their marriage, have been arrested.

The victim, Dilip Yadav (25) was found with bullet wounds inside a wheat field on March 19. He was rushed to the hospital where his condition deteriorated and he finally succumbed to his wounds.

Dilip’s brother subsequently filed a complaint at the Sahar police station.

On investigation, the police found that the victim's wife Pragati (22) and her lover, Anurag had plotted Dilip Yadav's murder since they unable to meet after her marriage.

The two then hired a contract killer, Ramaji Chaudhary, to murder Dilip and paid him ₹ 2 lakh to do the job, the police said.

Motive for murder

According to police reports, Pragati and Anurag were in a relationship for four years. Pragati’s family disapproved of their relationship and forcefully married her to Dilip on March 5. She was unhappy in her marriage, and she unable to meet her lover, Pragati. So, they both hatched a plan to kill her husband.

Pragati allegedly told Anurag that Dilip was rich and after killing him they could live a well-off life together. She gave Anurag ₹1 lakh to get the job done. Anurag put in another ₹1 lakh to pay the contract killer.

The killing

Dilip was returning from work in Kannauj district on March 19, when he was stopped near the Patna Canal at a roadside hotel by two men. They lured him towards their motorcycle pretending they have an issue with their vehicle.

Ramji and a few others then took him to the wheat fields and beat him up and shot him as well. After which, they fled the scene of the crime.

Locals found him in a critical condition and he was rushed to different hospitals as his condition kept deteriorating. He then succumbed to his injuries a day later at a hospital in Auraiya on March 20.

Police investigation

Police examined CCTV cameras, finally identifying the people who took Dilip away on a motorcycle. Ramji Nagar was identified and police acted on the intelligence, catching him promptly.

Ramji confessed that Anurag had hired him, and both men finally admitted that Pragati was the ‘mastermind’ of her husband's murder. Later, Pragati was also taken into police custody.

According to media reports, the accused were found to have two country-made pistols, four live cartridges, a bike, two mobile phones, one purse, Aadhar card and ₹3,000.

Other people involved in the crime are still on the run.