UP teen uses Alexa to save niece, self from monkeys; here’s what she did
A 13-year-old girl’s remarkable presence of mind saved her niece, a toddler, from harm’s way during a monkey invasion in the house. She simply asked Alexa to bark like a dog, which scared away the animals.
The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, according to news agency ANI. The girl, Nikita Ojha, was reportedly playing with her 15-month-old niece. Meanwhile, a guest left the main door open while leaving the house, giving the monkeys a chance to come in.
The bunch of around five to six monkeys then went on the rampage, hurling things around and making a mess in the kitchen, which was close to the spot where the girls were playing. As the scared toddler started crying for her mother, the monkeys also apparently charged at the girls.
Then, Nikita noticed the Alexa device, Amazon’s cloud-based voice assistant, on the fridge and an idea came to her mind. She simply commanded Alexa to “bark like a dog”. As Alexa obliged, the scared monkeys left one by one.
“Their lives were saved by the good use of the Alexa device. We were in another room but due to the wisdom of our daughter Nikita, who used Alexa to her advantage, the monkeys ran away,” her mother Shipra Ojha told ANI.
