UP: Akhilesh takes a potshot at BJP, claims shivling beneath Yogi's residence

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav demanded that an excavation should be done at the official residence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow since he believed there is a Shivling buried below his house.

Yadav made this demand amid the discovery of an ancient stepwell in Sambhal.

Yadav told the media in Lucknow that the BJP government was getting excavations done at various places to hide its failures and to divert public attention from issues related to the people.

Shivling under Yogi’s house?

"We believe there is a Shivlling under the chief minister's residence too. Excavation should also be done there," he said.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh alleged that houses of innocent people were being demolished illegally by bulldozers as part of the government’s initiative.

"This is not development but destruction,” he asserted.

BJP targets Akhilesh

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi demanded to know why Yadav has a problem with digging in Sambhal.

"He has a problem with the Shivling. That's why he is talking about digging the chief minister's residence," Tripathi said.

Authorities in Sambhal district last week began the renovation and excavation of an ancient ‘Mrityu Kup’ (well of death) in Sambhal.