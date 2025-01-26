UP | Student punished for requesting sanitary pad; probe underway

In a distressing incident at a girls' school in India, a Class 11 student was reportedly compelled to stand outside her classroom for an hour after requesting a sanitary pad during an examination. The event has ignited widespread outrage and prompted an official inquiry, as confirmed by authorities on Sunday (January 26).

The incident occurred on Saturday (January 25) when the student, upon realizing she had begun her menstrual cycle, sought assistance from the principal. Instead of receiving support, she was allegedly ignored and punished too.

Punished

According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, his daughter had attended school to sit for an examination when she noticed the onset of her period. Upon requesting a sanitary pad from the principal, she was purportedly instructed to leave the classroom and made to stand outside for nearly an hour.

The father has lodged formal complaints with the District Magistrate, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the State Women’s Commission, and the Department of Women Welfare.

Probe ongoing

District Inspector of Schools, Devki Nandan, has confirmed that an investigation is underway, adding that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

This incident shows the ongoing challenges surrounding menstrual hygiene management in educational institutions. Access to sanitary products and the elimination of stigma associated with menstruation remain critical issues. A report by KUER highlights that in 2017, California mandated schools in low-income districts to provide free menstrual products, aiming to address such challenges.

Limited access

Furthermore, a report by InvestigateTV shows that incarcerated women often face limited access to feminine hygiene products, reflecting a broader societal issue regarding menstrual equity.

(With agency inputs)