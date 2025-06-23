UP: Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for 'anti-party' stance, ideological deviation

Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled three of its MLAs for allegedly siding with ideologies opposed to the party's core values and working against public interest.

Those expelled from the party are Abhay Singh (MLA from Gosainganj), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj) and Manoj Kumar Pandey (Unchahar), the SP said in an official statement shared on its social media handles.

The party said the legislators were removed for endorsing "communal, divisive, and negative ideologies" that go against the Samajwadi Party's inclusive and progressive principles.

The party accused the expelled leaders of supporting forces that are anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-youth, anti-business, anti-employment, and against the rights of the marginalised.

The SP said these leaders were earlier given a "grace period" for self-correction, but that time had now lapsed. It added that there is no room in the party for individuals acting against public welfare or its core ideological framework.

The statement concluded with a warning that in the future, those engaging in "anti-people activities" or opposing the party's foundational values will face permanent expulsion.

"Be trustworthy wherever you are. Best wishes," the note ended. PTI

