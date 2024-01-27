The Federal
Agnipath Gorkha Nepal
x
Agniveer Mangal Singh is receiving training at the Bareilly Jat Regiment Centre | Representative photo

UP Police register FIR against Agniveer over fake documents

Agencies
27 Jan 2024 12:08 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-27 12:09:03.0)

Bareilly (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) An FIR was registered against an Agniveer undergoing training at the Jat Regiment Centre here for allegedly submitting fake documents, police said on Saturday.

Mangal Singh, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, undergoing training at the Jat Regiment Centre, submitted fake documents, including a forged Aadhaar card, according to a complaint lodged by an army officer.

Based on the complaint, the FIR was registered at the Cantt police station, police said in a statement.

The army has handed over Singh to police and the matter is under investigation, police officials said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
AgniveerUttar Pradesh
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X