UP: Police outpost to be built opposite Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Following the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24, the Uttar Pradesh Police is taking measures to enhance security and as part of these efforts, construction of a new police outpost is set to commence in the field opposite Shahi Jama Masjid, officials said Friday.

A survey of the area has already been conducted, and construction will begin soon at the site, located in the Kot Garvi neighbourhood of the city, they said.

"Measurements for the new outpost have been completed," Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said.

However, he declined to reveal the proposed name of the outpost at this stage.

"The outpost is being established to bolster security in the region. Once completed, it will be manned round-the-clock to ensure a continuous police presence," the officer said.

Four people were killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in violence that broke out in the Kot Garvi area on November 24 when some locals clashed with police during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid over a petition that claimed a Harihar temple once existed at the site. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)