4 held as UP police bust inter-state child-trafficking ring; 2 girls rescued

The UP police have busted an interstate child-trafficking racket with the arrest of four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Saturday (March 8). They also rescued two teenage girls from the gang.

According to a PTI report, the arrested men, upon interrogation, have revealed more details about their inter-state trafficking network. The police have seized Rs 35,000 from them.

Also read: Punjab: Amid deportations, Bajwa blames govt for failing to curb human trafficking

Two girls rescued

The two teenage girls rescued during the police raid on Sunday had been missing from the Maniyar police station area.

The first to disappear on December 24 was Kalyani Prajapati (17), who was abducted while going for a practical exam at Maniyar Inter College. Her mother filed a missing person complaint, and a case was registered on December 29 against unidentified persons.

Also read: UP: Journalist shot dead in broad daylight in Sitapur after exposing corruption

Shortly after that, Anjali Rajbhar (16), a Class 10 student at the same school, was abducted on January 13. A case was registered on January 22 on the basis of her mother’s complaint.

Accused arrested

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said the police gathered crucial evidence during the investigation that led to the arrest of the four accused.

The four accused are Ashok Kumar Kumawat (25) and Kishan Bhati from Pali district in Rajasthan, Mohan Yadav (24) from Gaura Bagahi (Gangapur) village in Maniyar, and a 17-year-old boy.

Also read: 13-year-old Palghar boy kills child out of jealousy, inspired by film

During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed details about their trafficking network, which allegedly targeted girls who were estranged from their families, and sold them in other states for marriage and domestic work, say media reports.

SP Singh said that further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the child-trafficking racket.

(With agency inputs)