UP: PM Modi launches 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony here on Monday for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit.

The projects relate to sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

Several industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, and many foreign envoys also attended the programme. PTI

