UP: Over 600 villages in 12 districts flooded; 19 dead in 24 hours

More than 600 villages in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods, while 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state in 24 hours, UP relief department officials said on Wednesday (July 10).

From 6.30 pm on Tuesday to 6.30 pm on Wednesday, 16 people were killed after being struck by lightning while two drowned. One person died after being bitten by a snake, they said. Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 30 mm rainfall in 24 hours, the officials said.

CM visits flood-hit areas

Rains have resulted in a rise in the water levels of several rivers, resulting in floods in 633 villages of 12 districts, according to the department. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited some flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit districts and took stock of relief material being provided.

“Teams of the NDRF and the SDRF are coordinating with the local administration to mitigate flood-related issues in the affected areas. We have set up 712 flood relief camps for people in affected areas and 226 animal shelters for their livestock,” State Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said.

The officer said food along with other basic amenities are being provided to people putting up at these camps.