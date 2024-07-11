UP: Over 600 villages in 12 districts flooded; 19 dead in 24 hours
16 people killed after being struck by lightning, while two drown; one dead after being bitten by snake
More than 600 villages in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods, while 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state in 24 hours, UP relief department officials said on Wednesday (July 10).
From 6.30 pm on Tuesday to 6.30 pm on Wednesday, 16 people were killed after being struck by lightning while two drowned. One person died after being bitten by a snake, they said. Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 30 mm rainfall in 24 hours, the officials said.
CM visits flood-hit areas
Rains have resulted in a rise in the water levels of several rivers, resulting in floods in 633 villages of 12 districts, according to the department. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited some flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit districts and took stock of relief material being provided.
“Teams of the NDRF and the SDRF are coordinating with the local administration to mitigate flood-related issues in the affected areas. We have set up 712 flood relief camps for people in affected areas and 226 animal shelters for their livestock,” State Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said.
The officer said food along with other basic amenities are being provided to people putting up at these camps.
Police patrol
The Noida police, following directives from Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, are actively patrolling flood-prone areas to inform residents about weather warnings and to urge them to relocate to safer locations.
Additional DCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra said, “We are continuously patrolling the flood-affected zones in Noida, informing residents about the warnings issued by the meteorological department and urging them to move to safer places.”
The warnings come as heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Yamuna River are expected during the monsoon season, he said.
Rising Yamuna water
Noida, located along the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, is particularly vulnerable to flooding during the monsoon.
In 2023, severe floods affected the region, causing significant disruption.
“Given the rising water levels in the Yamuna River, we are coordinating with other relevant departments to ensure the safe relocation of people, their essential belongings, and livestock,” Mishra added.
Preparing for action
The police, along with other departments, are actively engaging with the community to raise awareness and facilitate evacuations, he said.
“We are personally visiting flood-affected areas to keep the public informed and prepared,” Mishra said.
In July last year, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, was hit by floods, mostly the banks of river Yamuna in Noida and Greater Noida.
According to official figures mid-month, around 8,710 people were impacted by floods in the district and 4,748 of them displaced. The floods also displaced 6,308 animals while thousands of hectares of land submerged in flood waters.
(With agency inputs)