UP bans trishuls, hockey sticks on Kanwar Yatra routes amid rise in assault cases

In response to rising incidents of vandalism and assault along Kanwar Yatra routes, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have imposed a ban on Kanwariyas carrying trishuls and hockey sticks.

According to reports, Kanwariyas have been ordered against carrying hockey sticks, tridents (trishuls) and other items on the Kanwar Yatra in parts of UP. In an effort to curb noise pollution, the administration has also barred the use of bikes without silencers on the yatra's routes as well.

No display of weapons

The development comes in the wake of rising cases of vandalism and assault on the Kanwar Yatra routes.

Social media is full of videos allegedly showing kanwar yatris, wearing the saffron associated with them, creating ruckus on roads, ransacking hotels, damaging vehicles, and beating civilians.

Meanwhile, the police has said that display of weapons, even if symbolic, won't be tolerated.

The Times of India quoted ADG (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar as saying that the government has issued clear directives prohibiting the carrying of weapons on the yatra. ‘’We are enforcing these strictly, and FIRs are being registered against violators," he added, according to the report.

This new order will be effective on Kanwar Yatra routes in Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr and Hapur districts.

Assault cases

Most recently, seven Kanwariyas were arrested for the alleged assault of a CRPF jawan at the Mirzapur railway station.

Viral videos showed the jawan pinned to the ground by men wearing orange clothes, and being punched and kicked. "Seven Kanwariyas have been arrested in the case of beating up a CRPF jawan," an official later told the media.

Earlier cases

Earlier a home guard, a security guard and a student volunteer were assaulted in Kanpur after a ruckus during the Kanwar Yatra.

News agency PTI reported that while some reports claimed the assault was carried out by Kanwariyas, the FIR which was registered in the case did not mention them. Five people were arrested in connection with the case.

In another case, in Meerut, a group of Kanwariyas broke glass panes of a bus that hit them and beat up the driver.

Attempts to defame