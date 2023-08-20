In yet another gory incident of mob justice, a middle-aged Muslim couple in Uttar Pradesh was lynched to death by their neighbours over their son’s affair with a Hindu girl.

Abbas Ali and his wife Kamrul Nisha aged 55 and 53 respectively, were beaten to death by their neighbours on Friday (August 18) evening in Rajeypur village, which falls under the Hargaon Police Station in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The neighbours of the Muslim couple were enraged over their son Shaukat’s affair with Ruby, a Hindu girl, who lived next door.

Shaukat had allegedly eloped with Ruby in 2020, when she was a minor. The police arrested Shaukat after a case of abduction was registered against him and was sent to jail. However, after his return, he again allegedly abducted Ruby and married her in June this year, police officials said.

The police arrested Shaukat after Ruby’s family filed a complaint alleging abduction of their daughter by Shaukat. However, the girl deposed in favour of her lover and he was released from jail a few days back after which a dispute arose between the two families.

According to police officials, the villagers, including Ruby’s family members, had planned the attack on Shaukat’s family in advance. “According to the villagers, the son of the deceased couple, Shaukat, and Rampal’s daughter, Ruby, had an affair. Shaukat had abducted Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail,” Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

The villagers swooped down on his home and brutally attacked Shaukat’s father and mother with sticks and iron rods. The couple died on the spot.

The police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of those involved in the murder of the couple, SP Mishra said.

