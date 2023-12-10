BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand her political heir before 2024 polls

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, who has always been a major critic of dynastic politics, has declared her nephew Akash Anand as her 'uttaradhikari' (heir) at a key party meet today (December 10).

The meeting, presided over by Mayawati, was called to take stock of BSP's preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters. He added that Anand has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh.

The party's official statement, however, did not refer to this development.

Singh said Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country. He said, "Unhone (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her."

Who is Akash Anand?