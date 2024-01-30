UP: Grand Bansant Panchami plans for Ayodhya Ram temple

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Bansant Panchami -- the festival that marks the arrival of spring -- will be celebrated on a grand scale at the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya on February 14.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has prepared a list of festivals that will be celebrated on the temple premises on 12 important dates in the year.

Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said Basant Panchami, Ram Navami, Sita Navami, Narasimha Jayanti, Sawan Jhula Utsav, Janmashtami, Vijayadashami, Sharad Purnima and Diwali will be celebrated on a grand scale at the temple.

Vivah Panchami and Makar Sankranti will also be celebrated at the temple.

After the consecration ceremony at the temple, preparations are being made to restart the remaining construction work.

Two tower cranes are being erected again on the western side of the temple. Labourers will also reach here for construction work from February 15 onwards.

Rohit Bhatiya, a vendor involved in the temple construction, said all construction workers will return to the site after February 15.

"The work on the first floor of the temple is almost completed. Now the work will start for the second floor," Anil Mishra, a trust member, said. PTI

