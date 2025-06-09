UP: Explosives used without intimation ahead of Yogi's Bahraich visit, says MLA

Bahraich (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Two days ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to Bahraich, a company authorised by the Union Petroleum Ministry allegedly used large quantity of explosives for drilling without informing the local administration, officials said.

Local BJP MLA Surveshvar Singh termed the incident a "serious security lapse" and demanded cancellation of the chief minister's visit.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Alok Prasad told PTI that Alpha Geo India Limited was assigned the task of drilling and surveying for oil and gas deposits by the Petroleum Ministry. The firm as using ammonium nitrate explosives for the survey.

Though the company was carrying out government-sanctioned work, it failed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) and did not inform the local administration, he said.

This caused panic among villagers and resentment among the public representatives. Upon receiving information, police and administrative staff reached the site and initiated an inquiry, the SDM added.

He said that around 200 employees of the company were working in different shifts across multiple villages, most of whom are from West Bengal and face a language barrier with the locals.

To ensure their safety amid growing tension, all employees were brought to the Hardi police station, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said the company had drilled up to 30 metres underground using ammonium nitrate without prior intimation to villagers or authorities.

"Today, around 50-60 employees deployed on the field were called to the police station for questioning. No one has been detained so far. The decision on filing an FIR will be taken after further inquiry," he said.

Raising alarm, Mahsi MLA Sureshvar Singh said with the chief minister scheduled to visit on Tuesday, the presence of hundreds of outsiders and 500 kilograms of explosives in the district is highly concerning.

Intelligence reports have warned of possible infiltration by 47 terrorists through the Indo-Nepal border. Imagine the security risk at an event where the chief minister and possibly the Prime Minister will be present, commemorating Maharaja Suheldev, he said.

He added that he had spoken to the state’s Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and urged him to cancel the chief minister's visit until the matter is fully resolved.

Kuldeep Sharma, a representative of Alpha Geo India Limited, admitted to the lapse.

"We had informed the concerned authorities back in February. However, we should have informed them again before commencing work involving explosives. Since today was Sunday, we proceeded without intimation, which was a mistake," he said. PTI

