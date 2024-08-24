UP: Daughter hacked to death by father over her interfaith marriage

Kannauj (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A man hacked his 30-year-old daughter to death with an axe over her interfaith marriage here, police said on Saturday.

Parul married a Muslim man two years ago and her family opposed it. She came to her father's house after two years on Raksha Bandhan this week and since then her family members used to have arguments over the same issue, Circle Officer (CO) Kamlesh Kumar said On Friday night, Surendra Singh Thakur killed his daughter with an axe when the dispute escalated. On getting information about the incident, the police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

CO Kumar said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the mother. Following this, the father was arrested. PTI

