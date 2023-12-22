UP court sentences Iranian man to 2-year jail for travelling on fake papers

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district has sentenced an Iranian national to two years' imprisonment for trying to cross over to Nepal using fake documents.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man.

In an order passed on December 21, Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava sentenced 38-year-old Hussain Hamidia to two years in jail, Assistant District Government Advocate (ADGC) Santosh Kumar Mishra said on Friday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Hamidia. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one month, Mishra said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh said Hamidia was arrested by the Immigration Department in the Sonauli area along the India-Nepal border on January 13, 2022, after his visa and passport were found to be fake.

A case was registered against him under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Foreigners Act, Singh said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)