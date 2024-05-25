UP: Couple burnt alive as car catches fire after crashing into tree

Hardoi (UP), May 25 (PTI) A couple was burnt alive when their car caught fire after colliding with a tree here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday near Baghrai village on the Hardoi-Sandi road in this district.

Akash Pal (23), resident of Kotwali police station area here, had reached Sandi on Friday with his wife Kirti (20) for some work, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hardoi East Nripendra said.

Their car collided with a tree on the roadside near Baghrai village and caught fire, the ASP said, adding that the couple was burnt alive inside the vehicle.

The police are investigating the incident, he added. PTI

