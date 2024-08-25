UP bypolls: Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son likely to be SP candidate from Milkipur

The Samajwadi Party, which notched up a good seat tally in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, is gearing up for the high-stakes UP bypolls.

Even as the bypolls is going to be an acid test for the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

Meanwhile, party leaders told the media on Sunday that Ajit Prasad, the son of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, is likely to be the Samajwadi Party candidate from Milkipur constituency in the upcoming assembly bypolls.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting with party leaders and workers of Ayodhya's Mikipur assembly constituency and discussed the name of Ajit Prasad as party candidate for the seat, they said.

The SP leaders said that name of Ajit Prasad has been finalised but its official announcement will be made by the party later.

Party MLA RK Singh, when asked about the meeting, said, "The meeting was called to discuss preparations for Milkipur assembly seat. All leaders and office bearers of the constituency was called in the meeting and were given necessary directions."

"Name of Ajit Prasad was discussed in the meeting. The way in which common people of Ayodhya ensured victory of Awadhesh Prasad in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the SP has trust in his family...the party is going to win the bypoll," Singh said.

SP leader Awadhesh Prasad's election to Lok Sabha from Faizabad seat led to his resignation from the Milkipur seat held by him.

When asked about the candidate from Milkipur, Awadhesh Prasad, who was present in the meeting, did not give a direct reply.

"The one who has to contest knows and those who have to vote also know who will be the candidate. The party will make its official announcement," Awadhesh Prasad said evasively.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the bypolls to 10 assembly seats in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)