UP BJP chief vows to win all 10 Assembly seats in bypolls

After the INDIA bloc gave BJP a severe jolt by winning 10 of the 13 assembly seats in the by-polls held in seven states, the BJP claims that it will win all the ten assembly seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.



Urging the party workers to make a pledge to ensure the victory of the BJP candidates in the upcoming bypolls, BJP state president in UP, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, said on Sunday (July 14) that the saffron party is all set to sweep the bypolls.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the assembly bypolls in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

The INDIA bloc got a boost when its members won the bypolls to 10 of the 13 assembly constituencies in seven states, the BJP managed to bag two and an Independent pocketed one as votes were counted on Saturday.

BJP's pledge

While addressing the BJP's Uttar Pradesh working committee meeting in Lucknow, Chaudhary urged party workers to take a pledge for ensuring the victory of BJP candidates in the upcoming bypolls in the state.

This was also the first major meeting of the state BJP unit after the Lok Sabha polls, in which the party won 33 seats, down from 62 it clinched in 2019. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament.

UP bypolls

There are 10 assembly seats in the state which will go to bypolls. Nine of these seats fell vacant after the MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent polls.

The Sismau assembly seat fell vacant following Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki's disqualification after he was sentenced to a seven-year jail term in an arson case.

Targeting Opposition parties such as the Congress and the SP, Chaudhary, without taking names, said the next battle (bypolls) is with "members of selfish political dynastic families". The battle is between "anti-national forces and nationalist forces", he said.

Call to BJP party workers

Chaudhary encouraged BJP workers to visit every booth, promote government schemes and counter Opposition rumours as he assured them that their respect is the party's priority. The BJP stands shoulder-to-shoulder with all its workers, he said.

By-elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Karhal, Milkipur, Katehari, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Meerapur, Phulpur, Majhawan and Sisamau assembly seats.

"We are committed to fulfil (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji's resolution to make India a developed nation by 2047. We have to gear up and put in our best efforts to defeat our rivals in the 2027 assembly elections," the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief told workers.

He urged party workers to actively engage with the people to expose the Opposition's "divisive conspiracies".

Talking about unity and inclusivity, Chaudhary stressed on the need to embrace and support weaker sections of society and advance the state's development collectively.

Terming the Congress "Bhasmasur" (a mythological demon), he said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should beware that the Congress' intentions are to "usurp Muslim votes".

"The BJP is the only party, which is firm on its ideology. The Congress has no ideology. It has always opposed Baba Saheb Ambedkar and never considered him worthy of contesting elections in its organisation," the BJP leader said as he congratulated the Modi government for deciding to observe June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

The meeting saw attended by prominent BJP members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and local leaders, Uttar Pradesh BJP co-media in-charge Abhay Pratap Singh told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)