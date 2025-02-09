UP authorities neglect illegal felling of 980 trees in Greater Noida: NGT

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has observed that the illegal felling of 980 trees in Greater Noida was not taken seriously by the Uttar Pradesh authorities, and asked the principal chief conservator of forest to appear virtually before it on May 13 to apprise it on the action taken.

The green body was hearing a plea alleging unauthorised felling of a large number of trees in Greater Noida's DCM (Daewoo Motors) company premises which had been shut for the last 22 years.

Observing that a significant number of trees have been cut, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that after an inspection by the forest officers, 980 trees were found to be cut and that action had only been taken against two vehicles transporting timber from the illegally cut trees.

"Such timber could, at most, be from eight to 10 illegally cut trees. There is no record indicating what action has been taken by the forest department to trace the timber cut from the more than 900 other trees, nor to identify the individuals responsible for their illegal felling," the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said.

The tribunal noted the replies of the authorities concerned and said "adequate action" had not been taken to trace those responsible for the illegal felling of 980 trees or to recover the timber.

"There appears to be a lapse on the part of the authorities in this matter. Based on the manner in which the counsel for the state (of UP) is responding to the tribunal's queries, we gathered the issue related to the felling of 980 trees, which is a significant number, has not been taken seriously by the state authorities," the bench said.

The tribunal said the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar had filed a separate reply, but instead of disclosing material facts about the efforts to trace the culprits who cut the trees, it said there was a lapse on the part of two private security guards in protecting the sealed gate.

All the reports before it revealed "unsatisfactory efforts" in the matter, the tribunal said.

It said, "Hence, we required the principal chief conservator of forest to look into the matter personally and appear virtually before the tribunal on the next date of hearing (May 13) to apprise us about the legal status of cutting of tees and the action that has been taken." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)