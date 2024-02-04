UP ATS arrests Indian man working at embassy in Moscow and ‘spying’ for ISI

Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested an Indian national working at the country's embassy in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village, was arrested in the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) police station station in Lucknow, it said.

Siwal, who is working in the Ministry of External Affairs and presently posted in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, was providing them important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments, the statement said.

The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that Siwal, who was working as the IBSA (India Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, from 2021, was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers and providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments is being made available to them for money, the statement said.

Siwal, who was called by the ATS Meerut field unit and interrogated as per the rules, could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during the interrogation, it said.

An FIR has been registered against Siwal at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923, the statement said. PTI

