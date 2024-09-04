UP: Akhilesh gives Adityanath a lesson on ‘DNA’ after latter’s dig at party
“You should have known the full form before making allegations...Even if you knew you would not be able to say it,” SP chief retorts to UP CM's jibe
Hitting back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “DNA” jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav has said he should first understand the meaning of the abbreviation before hurling allegations.
The SP chief, without naming Adityanath, said on Wednesday (September 4) that those who speak a lot also have to listen a lot.
Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the SP, saying anarchy and hooliganism are ingrained in its DNA and it has torn apart the social fabric and created an identity crisis for the people.
Slamming the chief minister, Yadav said on X (translated from Hindi), “You should have known the full form before making allegations. DNA = Deoxyribonucleic Acid. Even if you knew you would not be able to say it. People who spend crores and billions to recruit MPs and MLAs, the less they speak the more respect they will get.”
(With agency inputs)