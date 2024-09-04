UP: Akhilesh gives Adityanath a lesson on ‘DNA’ after latter’s dig at party

Hitting back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “DNA” jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav has said he should first understand the meaning of the abbreviation before hurling allegations.

The SP chief, without naming Adityanath, said on Wednesday (September 4) that those who speak a lot also have to listen a lot.

Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the SP, saying anarchy and hooliganism are ingrained in its DNA and it has torn apart the social fabric and created an identity crisis for the people.