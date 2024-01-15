UP: 40 injured as buses collide amid fog in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Two buses collided with each other amid fog here early Monday, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am when both the buses were on their way to Noida from Agra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said.

The injured were rushed to district and private hospitals, he said.

According to police, the condition of five of the injured passengers was serious.

A senior government doctor said 20 of the injured were discharged after first aid, while the rest are undergoing treatment. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)