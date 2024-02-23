UP: 4 kids charred to death after hut catches fire

Bareilly (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Four girls in the age group of three-six years were charred to death after a fire broke out in a hut here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Nawada Bilsandi village, they said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said three girls -- Priyanshi (3), Manvi (6) and Naina (5) -- died on the spot while another girl, Neetu (6), was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Neetu died in the hospital during treatment, the DM said.

The cause of the fire was immediately not known and further probe is on, officials said. PTI

