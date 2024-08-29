UP: 3 die after roof collapses due to heavy rain
The house is in Ibrahimpur village, Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh
Three women belonging to the same family died after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Ibrahimpur village of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.
Deputy SP Satya Prakash Sharma said, “Three women have died in the roof collapse. It was a 15-16-year-old house. It is being claimed that the roof collapsed due to heavy rain."
"Further investigation is underway,” said the police officer.
