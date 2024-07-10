UP: 18 dead as sleeper bus crashes into milk tanker on Lucknow expressway
The double-decker bus was reportedly on its way from Bihar’s Sitamarhi to Delhi when it hit the milk container from the rear around 5.15 am
At least 18 people died and several were injured when their sleeper bus crashed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Wednesday (July 10) morning.
The double-decker bus was reportedly on its way from Bihar’s Sitamarhi to Delhi when it hit the milk container from the rear around 5.15 am. The accident occurred near Jojikot village in the Bangarmau area under Behtamujawar police station, Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar told news agency PTI.
Police have reached the spot and have taken out all the injured from the bus and admitted them to CHC Bangarmau for treatment.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. He has directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work, said the CMO, according to news agency ANI.
(This is developing news. Further details are awaited)