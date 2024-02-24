UP: 15 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in Kasganj

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Fifteen people, including seven children, died on Friday when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said.

A senior police officer said the occupants of the vehicle were going to take a dip in the Ganga river in the Patiyali area of the district when the accident occurred on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road.

Police officials said around 20 people were hospitalised with injuries. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)