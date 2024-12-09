'Constitutional necessity' | Allahabad HC judge praises UCC at VHP event

An Allahabad high court judge said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) refers to a common law that applies to all religious communities in personal matters such as marriage, inheritance, divorce, adoption etc.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of Allahabad High Court was talking at a workshop organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Sunday (December 8).

The workshop was titled “Uniform Civil Code, as a constitutional necessity: A Constitutional Necessity”. The four-session workshop was held in the library hall of the Allahabad high court.

UCC debate The UCC, which defines the laws in the context of marriage, inheritance, divorce and adoption in any religious community, is aimed at replacing various personal laws that currently govern personal matters within different religious communities, he had said, according to reports. Further, he added that the aim of this code is to ensure uniformity of laws not only among communities but also within a community. Uniform Civil Code based on the principles of equality, justice and secularism has been a matter of debate in India for a long time. In 2021, Justice Yadav had denied bail to a person arrested in a cow slaughter case and had made an observation about the cow being an “integral part of Indian culture and should be declared the national animal”. In another order, he had observed that Parliament should pass a law to declare Ram, Krishna, the Ramayan and the Gita integral to India’s heritage. Also read: BJP to implement UCC in Jharkhand, tribals to be out of its ambit: Shah Protecting identity Meanwhile, Abhishek Atreya, national co-convener of the VHP’s legal cell and chief guest of the inaugural session of the workshop, talked about how Bangladesh had become a “second Kashmir” in the last few months. On the spate of attacks on Hindus and other minorities as well as on temples in the neighbouring country, triggering concerns in New Delhi, he urged people to protect their identity. The VHP is known for raking up controversial issues involving mosques and Muslims in India.





