TV actor arrested for shooting dead neighbour, injuring two in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Film and TV serial actor Bhupinder Singh and his three aides have been arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours, leading to the death of one and injuries to two others, police said on Thursday.

Three policemen have been suspended over alleged negligence in the matter, they said.

The incident took place in Kuakheda village of the Badhapur area here on Sunday when the actor had an altercation with his neighbour Gurdeep, a farmer, over the felling of a tree on his farm, ASP Dharam Singh Marchal said.

As the argument escalated, Singh pulled out his licensed revolver and allegedly shot Gurdeep, his sons Govind and Amrik, Marchal said.

Govind (23) died on the spot, while the two others were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, he added.

The police arrested the accused Bhupendra and his three associates on Monday, the ASP said.

In their complaint, the victims claimed that they had submitted a letter to the police on November 19 complaining of Singh's attempts to cut the trees on his farm but the police did not take any action, the police said.

Taking a serious note of the alleged police negligence in the matter, the Superintendent of Police has suspended Badhapur SHO Sumit Rathi, Inspector Yasin and Constable Krishna Kumar, the ASP said.

Noting that Circle Officer Sangram Singh showed laxity in connection with the case, the SP has handed over the inquiry to ASP Dharam Singh Marchal, they added.

Singh, a native of Kuakheda village, had earlier acted in some films and TV serials, the police said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)