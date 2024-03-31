Uber customer gets Rs 7.6 cr bill for auto ride; friend jokes, ‘came from Mars?’

Tenguriya booked the auto ride on Friday morning, expecting a fare of Rs 62. However, even before the driver had ended the ride, the eye-popping bill popped up on Tenguriya’s phone — “Rs 7,66,83,762”.

Uber India on Friday (March 29) billed a Noida customer Rs 7.66 crore for an auto ride reportedly worth Rs 62. The perplexed customer, Deepak Tenguriya, shared the details in a clip posted on X by a friend, who can be heard asking whether Tenguriya had taken the ride from Mars.

Rs 6 crore “waiting time”

Tenguriya can be seen showing the bill on his phone in the video clip posted by Ashish Mishra on X. While he was charged Rs 1,67,74,647 as “Trip fare” and Rs 5,99,09189 as “Waiting time”, he got a discount of Rs 75 under “Promotion”.

Tenguriya says in the video that there should not have been any waiting charges in any case because he did not keep the driver waiting. A third person can be then heard asking about GST. But the bill shows none.

As Tenguriya jokes that he has never counted the zeros of a crore, the others can be heard saying that even if he had gone by Chandrayaan, it would have cost him less.

Uber India replies

Mishra shared the video with the caption (translated), “Early in the morning @Uber_India made @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking the Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been cancelled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for ₹ 62.”