Those who hesitated taking Ayodhya’s name now want to visit it: Adityanath

Mathura (UP), Jan1 (PTI) Taking a swipe at opposition party leaders, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that those who hesitated to even take Ayodhya’s name are now saying they will visit the city if invited.

Adityanath made the remark while addressing a large gathering in Vatsalya Gram, Vrindavan at a programme organised to celebrate Sadhvi Ritambhara’s 60th birthday.

Several opposition party leaders have suggested that they will attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“Those who hesitated to go to Ayodhya earlier, those who were hesitant in even taking Ayodhya’s name, are now saying that if we get an invitation we will also go,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also lauded the change in Ayodhya’s infrastructure, which now has spacious roads, upgraded railway station and air connectivity. He added that Ayodhya will soon have waterways also.

“This is the biggest change in the double engine government. If you assert your power, everyone will join you,” he said.

Adityanath asked everyone to take a pledge to make India developed. “The world will realise the power of India when 140 crore Indians will work together to protect the country,” he said.

On the all-girls sainik school inaugurated earlier, Adityanath said, "The school was an ideal example of security, self-reliance and honour for girls." Security, honour and self-reliance of women is a must for making society powerful, he said.

"During my visit to Lucknow Sainik School in 2017, I was told that only boys are admitted in the school and I said from next session girls should also be admitted,” the CM said.

Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School, the first all-girls sainik school with a strength of about 870 students, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. PTI

