Sub-classification within SCs | Mayawati: BSP doesn't agree with Supreme Court's verdict

BSP doesn't agree with the recent Supreme Court's verdict allowing sub-classification within Scheduled Castes, party chief Mayawati said on Sunday (August 4).

"The sub-classification of people within Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) has been permitted, our party doesn't agree with it at all," former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

"Because the atrocities faced by the people of SCs and STs have been faced as a group and this group is equal in which it would not be right to do any kind of sub-classification," she said.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.