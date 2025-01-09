SP likens BJP to 'Kauravas'; BJP dubs Akhilesh ‘electoral Hindu’

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday (January 9) compared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “Kauravas” and predicted the BJP’s defeat in the February 5 Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-election in Milkipur.

The BJP, which is yet to announce its candidate for Milkipur, has in turn branded Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav an "electoral Hindu".

Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh, drawing parallels between Yadav and Lord Krishna, implicitly characterised the BJP as 'Kaurava' army.

Akhilesh and Lord Krishna

He said in a statement that Akhilesh Yadav possessed "the DNA of Lord Krishna" and asserted "there exists no distinction in their genetic makeup".

"The 'Kauravas' shall face defeat in Ayodhya," he said. "In Mahabharata, there was an attempt to win against the Pandavas through deceit and a similar trap was being laid in Ayodhya but it will not succeed," he added.

Akhilesh is ‘electoral Hindu’

The Chandauli MP attacked the BJP without naming it, saying the party will get the same response in Milkipur as it did in the general election last year.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi labelled Akhilesh Yadav an "electoral Hindu," accusing him of engaging in appeasement politics.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Ajit, son of party MP Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat. The by-election was necessitated as Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha.