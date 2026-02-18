Shankaracharya row exposes rift between Yogi and his deputy CMs

Uttar Pradesh politics has no shortage of issues, but the Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand episode has dominated headlines for some time now — and not just because the Opposition is pressurising the government over it.

What appears to be keeping the controversy alive, even after the Magh Mela has concluded, is the simmering anger against the manner in which the Shankaracharya's palanquin was stopped in Prayagraj, and the batuks (young disciples) had their shikhas (sacred tufts of hair) yanked.

Notably, three of UP's most senior leaders — CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and deputy CM Brajesh Pathak — have struck significantly different notes on the matter. The question worth asking is why the government's number one, two, and three are taking different stances on the same issue.