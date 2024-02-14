Schoolteacher has a close shave as 2 boys shot at him in UP’s Noida

Noida, Feb 14 (PTI) A 26-year-old schoolteacher had a close shave Wednesday morning after he was shot at by two teenagers allegedly over some personal dispute, police officials said.

The incident took place around 9 am near here after the teacher and the boys had a conversation on the road, some 100 metres away from the school in Sakipur village, they said.

A bullet grazed past an earlobe of the teacher, who was taken to a hospital where his condition was stated to be normal, according to officials.

"Rakib Hussain, who lives in the Chand Wali Masjid Gali in the Surajpur area, was on his way to Sushil Modern School today when the two boys, aged around 17 years, came to talk to him and later opened fire at him," a police spokesperson said.

"The bullet hit him near his right ear and he has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of injured Rakib Hussain is normal. He is out of danger," the spokesperson said.

The police said they are investigating the case from all angles, including links to previous dispute between the two sides, and have launched a search for the duo involved in the attack.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area and there is no law and order problem, it added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)