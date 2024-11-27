Sambhal violence: Protesters to pay for damage to property; SP demands SC monitored probe

In a new development in the aftermath of the Sambhal violence which led to the killing of four young men, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared that they will make protesters pay for the damage to public property and the posters of "stone pelters" will be displayed at public places.

An official said on Wednesday (November 27) that Sambal police has released several pictures of those involved in violence. In these photographs, nine persons were identified and help is sought from people to identify those who had masks on their faces.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leaders have demanded that any probe into the incidents that led to violence in the UP town should be monitored by the Supreme Court.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had termed the Sambhal incident as a 'riot orchestrated by the government'.

The SP is also demanding for a discussion on the incident that happened in Sambhal in Parliament.

SP MP Dimple Yadav said, "Many of our MPs have issued notices to the speaker regarding this. We want to speak on the floor of the House about the inhuman behaviour of police and the administration against people."

Also read: Sambhal victim's kin threatened by UP police claims Akhilesh seeks SC intervention

Putting up posters

Four people died and several others, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal on Sunday (November 24), after a confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of the city's Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area, following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

An official spokesperson told PTI that the Uttar Pradesh government is adopting a "firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence".

"Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," added the spokesperson.

In a similar initiative, the government had previously put up posters of individuals linked with vandalism during the anti-CAA protests in 2020. These posters were displayed across several locations, including the state capital, but were later removed following a court order.

Estimation of losses

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said an estimate of losses to public property is also being prepared.

"Stones were pelted on mosque also. Police vehicles, transformer, electric wires were damaged. Department concerned will prepare the estimates," the SP said.

Uttar Pradesh ministers Dharmaveer Prajapati and Narendra Kahsyap both reiterated that loss of public property will be realised from rioters and strict action will be taken against them.

Arrests

So far, police have arrested 25 individuals and registered seven FIRs, which include charges against Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Sohail Iqbal, son of the party's local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and over 2,750 unidentified suspects.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi stated on Monday that the situation was now under control. Two days after the incident, normalcy was restored in the UP town with schools reopening and several shops selling essentials resuming operations. Internet services, however, remained suspended.

Vishnoi ssured that "strict action will be taken against those responsible for the unrest".

A magisterial probe is underway.

Probe monitored by SC

Meanwhile, SP MP from Sambhal Zia ur Rahman, who has been named in an FIR for allegedly inciting a mob, blamed the administration for the incidents and demanded a probe monitored by the Supreme Court.

"This was pre-planned by police. They wanted to trigger riots on the first day but I was there, so they did not succeed. Today, INDIA bloc MPs have raised the demand to hold discussions on this issue in the Lok Sabha and a proper investigation monitored by the Supreme Court should be conducted," he said.

SP MP Dharmendra Yadav too echoed his demand.

People do not have faith in the probe being carried out by the administration, he said, demanding a probe conducted under the monitoring of a Supreme Court judge. This is because no one trusts the administration anymore, he added.

Yadav alleged that the administration was behind the whole incident and they had orchestrated the incident to divert attention from the malpractices during the recent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

"They have done this to distract attention from the malpractices during the bypolls. A petition was filed a day before the polls, the decision taken on the same day, a delegation appointed and even the survey was carried out," he said.

"They said the survey had been completed. Then why did a team visit the place again to conduct another survey? The administration should answer these questions," he said, adding that the SP will continue its struggle for justice.

Also read: Sambhal violence: A page from Yogi Adityanath's polarisation notebook?

Not a Hindu-Muslim fight

Meanwhile, when Sambhal's SP Zia ur Rahman was questioned about being named in the FIR, he said, "They (BJP) are in power, they can do anything. I was not even present there. I was in Bengaluru and I am being blamed for the riots."

"I am more worried about those killed by police and those who are being tortured. I am more worried about those who are being dragged into this," he said.

"One person fell down after getting hit by a baton and then they fired on him. They are citizens of India, not enemies. This is not a Hindu-Muslim fight. Some anti-social elements were behind it and the rest was done by police and the administration," he said.

Rahman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Sambhal. "The prime minister should come forward and go and see the situation. Do not make Sambhal another Manipur," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)