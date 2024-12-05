Sambhal: Posters of those allegedly involved in violence to be displayed

Posters will come up in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh sdisplaying photographs of those allegedly involved in violence on November 24, which killed at least five people, all Muslims.

Media reports quoted district magistrate Rajender Pensiya as saying that more than 400 people who took part in the violence have been identified and 32 of them have been arrested.

He told PTI that a peace committee meeting would be held.

"We will discuss with everyone how many people's posters will be put up," said the officer.

Also read: Security tightened in Sambhal for Dec 6; posters of Nov 24 violence accused to be displayed

Mosque survey triggered trouble

“Posters will be put up after excluding those who have been arrested," he added.

The violence in Sambhal erupted during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The survey followed a petition in a court, claiming the mosque was built at the site of a Hindu temple.

The clashes resulted in the deaths of four Muslims that very day while a fifth person died later.