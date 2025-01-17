UP: Notices to 123 dilapidated structures by Sambhal Municipal Council

Sambhal (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has issued notices to the caretakers of 123 properties with dilapidated structures, officials said on Friday.

These include buildings classified as ASI-protected sites or located within 100 metres of such disputed structures, they said.

District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the Sambhal Municipal Council has issued notices to 123 locations with dilapidated structures.

"These buildings are in danger of collapse and could result in loss of lives or property," he said. The DM also mentioned inspecting three or four of these sites personally.

Regarding ongoing encroachment in Sambhal, he said, "For the last three to four months, proper procedures, including issuing notices, have been followed to remove encroachments systematically." Talking about security measures, the DM said, "Similar to the arrangements for the last seven Friday prayers, this time too, a three-tier security system was deployed, with 31 magistrates assigned to ensure peace." Additionally, a peace committee meeting was held and clerics appealed for maintaining harmony, he said.

Sambhal came under the spotlight on November 24 last year, after violence erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the city's Kot Garvi area, leading to the deaths of four people and injuries to several others. PTI

