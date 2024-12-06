Sambhal: Empty ‘made in US’ cartridges among 4 seized at violence spot

Sambhal (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A forensic team investigating the Sambhal violence site on Thursday seized four empty cartridges, two of which were manufactured in the US, police said.

Six empty cartridges, five of which were allegedly manufactured in Pakistan, were seized from the spot on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Vishnoi told reporters that as part of the probe into the November 24 violence in this Uttar Pradesh district, the forensic team investigated the spot on Thursday.

"Two of the seized cartridges have 'Made in the US' written on those. All four cartridges have been sent for a forensic examination," he said.

The situation has been tense in Sambhal since a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted on November 19 following orders from a court that came on a petition that claimed that there was a Harihar temple at the site earlier.

Violence broke out on November 24 when the mosque was being surveyed again. Four people died and others were injured in a clash between protesters and police.

The SP said a total of 29 police personnel were injured in the incident. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)