RLD leader slams BJP MLA's call for 'separate' Muslim wing in medical college

Lucknow, Mar 13 (PTI) A leader of the RLD, an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said BJP MLA Ketki Singh's demand for a "separate wing for Muslims" in the proposed medical college was "inappropriate and objectionable".

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Rohit Agrawal on Thursday strongly condemned the BJP leader's remarks and said his party was firmly committed to harmony.

"India is a secular country, and our cultural ethos is based on 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' (equal respect for all religions). A public representative advocating a separate ward in a hospital for a particular community is inappropriate and objectionable. Such statements should be avoided for personal or political gains." Agrawal added that RLD under the leadership of party president and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary has always upheld brotherhood among communities.

With Holi and Friday namaz during Ramzan coinciding this week, security has been tightened in many places to dispel any communal tension.

Ketki Singh recently stoked a controversy, claiming Muslims "often express discomfort" during Hindu festivals and suggested maybe they also have issues receiving treatment with Hindus.

"Muslims should have a separate wing and building in the medical college (in Ballia) so that Hindus remain safe. Who knows what they might spit into our food?" she had remarked earlier on Monday.

"I request Maharaj ji (CM Adityanath) that since so much money is being spent anyway, a separate building and wing should be constructed for them. If they have a problem staying with us, they can get treated there." Agrawal countered Singh's claim that the two communities cannot coexist peacefully, noting that India has long witnessed religious festivals overlapping without conflict.

"Holi and Ramzan have coincided before and people have always found a way to navigate these situations with mutual respect. Everyone has the right to practice their traditions while respecting others," he said.

He urged public representatives to focus on fostering unity rather than division. "It is our collective responsibility to promote harmony and ensure that no religious group feels alienated. Instead of making divisive remarks, we should focus on strengthening the country's fabric of brotherhood and pushing forward the agenda of development," Agrawal said.

Several controversial remarks have been made recently in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh suggesting that Muslims should stay indoors till noon or cover themselves with tarpaulin when coming out of their homes to avoid any inconvenience during the Holi celebrations on Friday.

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Friday prayers can be put off till Holi celebrations conclude in the afternoon on March 14, clerics in several districts have announced a change in namaz timings on that day. PTI

