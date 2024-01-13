Ram temple consecration: Banks of Saryu to be lit up

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) The banks of Saryu will wear a festive ook on the evening of the Ram temple consecration ceremony here with lighting of earthen lamps and fireworks, officials said on Friday.

A ban has been imposed on the construction of private buildings here from 18 January in view of the consecration ceremony, a senior official said.

As many as 250 police guides will be deployed to provide information about tourist places to the devotees, the official said, adding that a digital tourist app will be launched on January 14.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said a special cleanliness campaign will be conducted in Ayodhya from January 14-21 on the routes leading to Ram temple.

Special lighting arrangements will be made at all offices, Dayal said.

The Irrigation Department has been asked to install barriers along a 2-km stretch near the Saryu river, he said.

The Information Department would put up hoardings of the verses of Ramcharitmanas and helpdesks with 'lost and found' centres would be set up at important places in the city, Dayal said.

Religious ceremonies will be organised in every temple of Ayodhya from 16 to 22 January and the International Media Centre built in Ramkot will be inaugurated on January 16, he added. PTI COR SAB RPA

