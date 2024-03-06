Rahul Gandhi to contest LS polls from Amethi: UP Congress leader

The Federal
6 March 2024 6:13 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-06 06:13:17.0)

Amethi, Mar 6 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad. PTI

