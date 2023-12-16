Rahul Gandhi summoned to appear in UP court over remarks against Amit Shah

The MP-MLA Court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Saturday (December 16) summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 6 in a case in which has been accused of making certain remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a counsel said.

The court had earlier directed Gandhi to appear on Saturday but he did not appear.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018 by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra in which he accused Rahul Gandhi of making objectionable remarks against Amit Shah.

Mishra's advocate Santosh Pandey said that the MP-MLA court of Sultanpur had summoned Gandhi on December 16 in the case, but he did not appear.

Pandey said that on November 18, Judge Yogesh Yadav after arguments reserved the verdict and posted the next hearing for November 27 and summoned Gandhi to appear on December 16.

Mishra is a former chairman of a cooperative bank and a resident of Hanumanganj.

(With agency inputs)