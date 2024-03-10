PM Modi in Azamgarh: 'Poison of appeasement' weakening with development

Inaugurating projects worth Rs 34,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 10) said the “poison of appeasement” is weakening as development takes place.

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, earlier seen as a family bastion of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said his government has ensured equitable development across the country and one can see it in this UP town which was once considered backward.

He said, “Azamgarh is shining today. There was a time when there would be an event in Delhi and other states would join in. Today, the event is being held in Azamgarh and thousands of people from different parts of the country are connecting with Azamgarh.” Before his speech, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundations of projects worth more than Rs 34,000 crore in the state.

The PM said one must not link these projects with elections and added that he sped up the development works to achieve the dream of a developed India by 2047. “I am running with speed and moving the country with speed to fulfil the promise of developed India by 2047,” he said.

“People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people...They used to put up a plaque before elections and disappear after that, the leaders disappeared too...Today, the country can see development projects materialising on the ground,” he said.

PM Modi inaugurated airports in Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh, along with the Maharaja Suhel Dev State University in Azamgarh. The infra push comes just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the dates for which are expected to be announced soon.

The prime minister also inaugurated a new terminal at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, which aims to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually. The estimated construction cost is Rs 1,383 crore. The new terminal features 75 check-in counters, 18 check-in kiosks, 30 lifts, and five escalators.

(With agency inputs)