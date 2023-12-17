PM Modi launches 2nd Kashi Tamil Sangamam, flags off Varanasi-Kanyakumari train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday (December 17).

He also flagged off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are scheduled to participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17 to 31. According to an official statement, they are scheduled to visit Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

The first batch of the Tamil delegation, comprising a group of students from various parts of the state, reached Varanasi on Sunday. This batch is named “Ganga”.