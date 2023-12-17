PM Modi launches 2nd Kashi Tamil Sangamam, flags off Varanasi-Kanyakumari train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday (December 17).
He also flagged off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.
As many as 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are scheduled to participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17 to 31. According to an official statement, they are scheduled to visit Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.
The first batch of the Tamil delegation, comprising a group of students from various parts of the state, reached Varanasi on Sunday. This batch is named “Ganga”.
Six more groups comprising teachers (Yamuna), professionals (Godavari), spiritual leaders (Saraswati), farmers and artisans (Narmada), writers (Sindhu), and traders and businessmen (Kaveri) will reach the city later to participate in the event.
In addition to the cultural exchange, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handloom, handicrafts, cuisines, and other distinctive products from both Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi) is also on the agenda.
The programme will also feature cultural events highlighting the unique traditions of Kashi and Tamil Nadu with the aim to strengthen the ties between the people of these two regions, the statement said.
The Union Ministry of Education is the nodal agency for the event, with participation from the ministries of culture, tourism, railways, textiles, food processing, MSME, information and broadcasting, skill development and entrepreneurship, IRCTC and related departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.
Kashi Tamil Sangamam will encompass lectures covering literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, and Ayurveda. Additionally, seminars are planned on innovation, trade, knowledge exchange, edutech, and next-gen technology.
