PM Modi conducts roadshow in Ghaziabad; UP CM Yogi Adiyanath attends

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in support of BJP candidate Atul Garg.

In his first roadshow in the state since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls last month, the prime minister was joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Garg in an open jeep as Modi waved at the enthusiastic lot of supporters.

The roadshow started from the Maliwad Chowk and will culminate at Chaudhary Mod.

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the event including the deployment of large number of personnel and enforcing traffic diversions.

This is the prime minister's first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

Braving the harsh sun, the supporters had been waiting on the road since the afternoon as drums and bands kept them engaged.

As the prime minister's vehicle moved slowly on the road, people lining on the both sides of the road showered flowers on him and raised slogans.

Paintings were installed at various points on the way including one of his mother Hiraben blessing him. A tableaux of Lord Ram and Sita was also exhibited. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)