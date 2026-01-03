Photos: Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Sangam as Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj

Lakhs of devotees from different walks of life, including the elderly and children, took a dip in the icy cold waters of the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' as the Magh Mela began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday (January 3).

The month-long 'Kalpavas', which is believed to absolve people of their sins, also began with 'Paush Purnima'. During 'Kalpavas', devotees bathe twice in the Ganga every day and eat one meal a day, spending the rest of their time meditating and worshipping their chosen deity. According to the Magh Mela authorities, around 9 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip till 10 am.

Here are some of the images from Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Photos: PTI