    • The Federal
    Magh Mela, Prayagraj, Paush Purnima, Holy dip in Sangam
    x

    People take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', marking the start of the 'Magh Mela' festival, on a cold winter morning, in Prayagraj, Saturday, January 3. PTI

    Photos: Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in Sangam as Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj

    According to the Magh Mela authorities, around 9 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip till 10 am

    The Federal
    3 Jan 2026 2:04 PM IST  (Updated:2026-01-03 08:34:06)

    Lakhs of devotees from different walks of life, including the elderly and children, took a dip in the icy cold waters of the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' as the Magh Mela began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday (January 3).

    Also read: Mahakumbh 2025 sparks record religious tourism boom in Uttar Pradesh

    The month-long 'Kalpavas', which is believed to absolve people of their sins, also began with 'Paush Purnima'. During 'Kalpavas', devotees bathe twice in the Ganga every day and eat one meal a day, spending the rest of their time meditating and worshipping their chosen deity. According to the Magh Mela authorities, around 9 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip till 10 am.

    Here are some of the images from Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Photos: PTI

    Priests perform 'Ganga Aarti' on the eve of 'Paush Purnima', the first day of 'Magh Mela' festival, at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Prayagraj, Friday, January 2. PTI

    Uttar PradeshSangam
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X