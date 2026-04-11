Over 2 crore voters deleted from UP rolls after SIR; final electorate at 13.39 crore

Lucknow, Apr 11 (PTI) More than 2.04 crore voters have been removed from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with deletions largely concentrated in urban centres and a higher proportion involving women voters.

Over 84 lakh new voters were added, taking the final electorate to 13,39,84,792, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The final electoral roll comprises 7,30,71,071 male electors (around 54 per cent), 6,09,09,525 female voters (45.46 per cent), and 4,206 third gender voters.

The gender ratio improved to 834 female voters per 1,000 male voters from 824 in the draft roll, though it declined from 877 before the SIR due to higher deletions among women.

The number of voters aged 18-19 rose sharply to 17,63,360 -- an increase of 14,29,379 compared to the draft roll -- accounting for 1.32 per cent of the electorate.

The state had 15.44 crore voters in the rolls frozen on October 27, 2025. This dropped to 12,55,56,025 in the draft electoral roll published on January 6, including 6.88 crore male, 5.67 crore female and 4,119 third gender voters.

After the claims and objections process, the final roll saw a net increase of 84,28,767 voters compared to the draft list. This included an increase of 42,27,902 male voters, 42,00,778 female voters and 87 third gender voters.

Among districts, Lucknow recorded the highest decline in voters in absolute terms (over 9.14 lakh), followed by Prayagraj (over 8.26 lakh), Kanpur Nagar (over 6.87 lakh), Agra (over 6.37 lakh) and Ghaziabad (over 5.74 lakh).

In percentage terms, Lucknow (22.89 per cent), Ghaziabad (around 20 per cent) and Kanpur Nagar (19.42 per cent) were among the worst affected.

Urban constituencies saw the sharpest declines, with Lucknow Cantonment recording the highest drop at 34.18 per cent, followed by Allahabad North (34.01 per cent).

At the assembly constituency level, other urban segments such as Lucknow East, Lucknow North and Agra Cantonment also saw contractions of around 30 per cent or more.

In contrast, constituencies like Mehroni, Barkhera, Kundarki, Tindwari and Sirsaganj registered minimal changes, with reductions ranging between roughly 4-5 per cent.

According to the ECI data, more women voters were deleted than men during the draft stage, contributing to the dip in the gender ratio. Districts such as Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot and Shrawasti recorded the lowest deletions, with each reporting significantly smaller reductions compared to larger urban centres.

At the constituency level, Sahibabad, Noida, Lucknow North, Agra Cantonment and Allahabad North saw the highest deletions, while Barkhera, Tindwari, Sirsaganj, Kundarki and Mehroni had the least.

The data indicated no clear correlation between deletions and demographic factors such as the proportion of the Muslim population, and the process remained largely free of prolonged disputes seen in some other states.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj recorded the highest increase in voters at 3,29,421, followed by Lucknow (2,85,961), Bareilly (over 2,57,000), Ghaziabad (2,43,666) and Jaunpur (2,37,590).

At the Assembly segment level, Sahibabad in Ghaziabad recorded the highest increase of 82,898 voters, followed by Jaunpur segment (56,118), Lucknow West (54,822), Loni in Ghaziabad (53,679) and Firozabad (47,757).

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa had on Friday said that the 166-day exercise, conducted between October 27, 2025, and April 10, 2026, covered all 75 districts, 403 assembly constituencies and polling stations across the state.

However, Rinwa could not be reached for a comment on Saturday.

Rinwa had said that around 1.04 crore electors were identified as "non-mapped" during the revision process, while 2.22 crore cases involved logical discrepancies.

Notices were issued from January 14, and hearings were conducted till March 27 before finalisation of the rolls. He emphasised that no name was deleted without due process.

The revision exercise involved 75 district election officers, 403 electoral registration officers, 12,758 assistant electoral registration officers, 18,026 booth level officer supervisors and 1,77,516 booth level officers, he said.

As many as 5,82,877 booth-level agents from recognised political parties participated, including workers from major parties such as BJP, SP, BSP and Congress.

Rinwa said five meetings were held with recognised political parties during the exercise, while 904 meetings were conducted at the district level to ensure coordination and feedback. A total of 107 memoranda received from political parties were examined and addressed.

He said voters whose names are missing can still apply for inclusion through Form-6, while those dissatisfied with decisions of electoral registration officers can file an appeal before the district magistrate within 15 days and subsequently before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)